Finding Fairmont's Santa: Do You Have What It Takes?

Fairmont The Palm Announces Social Media Global Hunt To Find The Perfect Santa This Festive Season with #MyDubaiSanta

Ho Ho... but who? Fairmont The Palm, the five star luxury family resort on Palm Jumeirah has a global mission at hands, to find the best resident Santa for its fast approaching festive season.

The North Pole is inevitably a little busy this year, so the resort is looking for a Santa from another destination to fill the usual suspect's snowy covered boots. They have released a global social media competition, where one lucky person will win the opportunity of a life time.

Required for all typical Santa roles and responsibilities, Fairmont The Palm is looking for the creme de la creme of Santas, one that goes above and beyond the usual Christmas cheer. The resort has made a list, that they will be checking twice, of the ideal traits and key skills required for the role in the form of a job description that all applicants must adhere to. Key skillsets include: having a jolly disposition, must be compatible with elves, must have a certain sized waistline, needs a minimum length for his white beard and of course, must ooze festive flair...

The resort is asking for global applicants who feel they fit the dedicated job description, to upload a 30 second video application tagging MyDubaiSanta FairmontThePalm to Instagram or Facebook by October 30 2017, stating why they would make the perfect Santa in their full Santa outfit. The winner will be selected shortly after.

The chosen Santa will win an all-inclusive trip to Dubai, staying at Fairmont The Palm for three weeks between 5th and 26th December, where in-between a few hours of Santa work per day, he and a guest of his choice will enjoy a memorable stay with a return flight from their home destination.

Could this be the best job in the world?

