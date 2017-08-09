

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks introduced an innovative drink for those who are intolerant to lactose. The new Horchata Frappuccino blend is basically almond milk added with cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee, and ice. The beverage giant is planning to include it as a permanent item in its menu.



Those with lactose intolerance find it difficult to digest milk and milk products. Milk in any form can create cramps, bloating, rumbling sounds, diarrhea, gas etc in them. Any dairy product can cause the same reactions and hence lactose intolerant people are advised to avoid milk and milk products.



Horchata Frappuccino has been popular in Central America and Mexico. Starbucks said its Horchata is a creamy, cool, cinnamon sweet Frappuccino blended to perfection.



The 16 oz grande cup comes with total fat 13 gram of 20 percent and saturated fat 8 gram of 40 percent. Cholesterol 35 gram will be 12 percent, and sodium 250 grams 10 percent. There will be 68 gram carbohydrate of 23 percent and 1 gram dietary fiber of 4 percent. Sugar content is 66 grams.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX