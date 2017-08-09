Banggood's Shopping Carnival to Celebrate Its 11th Anniversary

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a modern day societythe Internet allows consumers to order anything from the comfort of their bedroom -geography no longer constrains businesses and consumers. Items can be ordered and shipped internationally through a global network of payment and logistical services. One of the biggest Chinese international commerce retailers is Banggood.

Over the last 11 years, Banggood has provided high-quality products and professional customer service. During this time they have developed a customer base of over millions of people from all around the world. With over 2000 full-time employees and warehouses in China, Europe and the United States of America,the brandhas developed into an international empire that offers over 100,000 different items. Banggood releases new products every day and stays up to date by providing the latest technology trends at bargain prices.

Every year Banggood organizes a largecelebration to mark their Anniversary. 2017 marks Banggood's 11th Anniversary and the company will be launching an event under the slogan "The Biggest Bang Since the Big Bang." The event will start on Sept 7th, and it will last until Sept 9th.

One of the main events is the "Stellar Sale" where a number of flash deals, snap ups and numerous other discounts will be available in many product categories. This annual celebration grows larger every year and is set to be one of the best events for online shoppers this summer.

The future of online commerce is bright, and Banggood is on a trajectory to be one of the top players in the industry. "The Biggest Bang Since the Big Bang" willbe a great event, showing the successof the company and will expect to be an exciting occasion.

The complete schedule of the Banggood's 11th Anniversary is available on the website www.banggood.com.

