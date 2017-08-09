SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Colorado's hottest new real estate tech startup -- zavvie -- today announced a major expansion into America's largest real estate market, California, during the nation's largest real estate technology conference, Inman Connect, with some 4,000 people in attendance at the San Francisco Hilton. zavvie will open neighborhood territories for real estate agents in seven major metropolitan areas from Sacramento to San Diego.

zavvie, based in Boulder, Colorado, is the nation's first hyperlocal marketing platform designed to provide every neighborhood with a "go-to" local real estate pro. The startup has been on fire since it officially launched in test markets in its home state in February, as over half of its territories in Colorado are already sold out, as industry experts note agents are swarming to add a hyperlocal system to their marketing arsenal.

Major markets that zavvie will make neighborhood territories available for agents to secure in California include:

Sacramento (including Roseville, Arden, Arcade)

San Francisco (including Oakland, Hayward)

San Jose (including Sunnyvale, Santa Clara)

Fresno

Los Angeles (including Long Beach, Anaheim)

Riverside (including San Bernardino, Ontario)

San Diego (including Carlsbad)

Bruce Gardner, Author of the groundbreaking book, Seven Styles: How to Design Your Real Estate Career of Success and Significance, says, "If I were a Realtor today, the one strategy I would do is definitely hyperlocal. It's the best strategy for the marketplace right now."

Leading real estate industry consultant Victor Lund, partner and founder of WAV Group says, "zavvie is targeting today's marketing sweet spot for agents. Giving them an easy way to share their neighborhood expertise through hyperlocal marketing that leverages social media is a smart strategy."

Founded by real estate brokerage veterans Lane Hornung, CEO and Stefan Peterson COO, who also were early pioneers in the online real estate industry, zavvie is a spinoff of 8z Real Estate, an independent brokerage also based in Boulder. Within 8z, the zavvie program has been steadily developed and refined, helping 8z become the fastest growing of Colorado's ten largest brokerages.

"The unleashing of real estate data touched off a revolution in our industry, and forever changed how buyers find homes, and we were a big part of that at ZipRealty and at COhomefinder.com," Hornung says. "zavvie is poised to catch the next wave of Internet change: helping great real estate agents share their local expertise at the neighborhood level. As a hyperlocal marketing system, zavvie is pioneering for real estate agents, a transition from traditional offline farm marketing to an online approach that is far more efficient and cost effective," he adds.

Peterson says the company has become immediately popular with agents because it has built a better business model that works in today's social media dominated world.

"At zavvie, we believe real estate is more about building community than it is about investing and making money," Peterson says. "We think it's more about people and relationships than it is about houses and transactions, and every top producing agent who believes this will tell you that when you do business this way, the money follows," he adds.

What zavvie does

zavvie offers exclusive, limited local territories for real estate agents who must demonstrate that they have an expertise in the local market they are securing. Once approved for a territory, agents receive access to zavvie's hyperlocal marketing system that includes:

A hyperlocal neighborhood-themed website that establishes the agent's web presence and reinforces his or her credibility as the local go-to pro in an exclusive territory.

A neighborhood Facebook page that highlights the agent as a local expert.

Content is automatically created and posted to the agent's Facebook pages and local website every day, which engages Facebook's EdgeRank algorithm and shows that the agent is highly active in the local market.

Most importantly, the zavvie mobile and desktop apps make creating original and unique hyperlocal content quick and easy, with listings and sold reviews that can be produced by an agent in the flow of their business, and quickly posted to an agent's neighborhood website and social media accounts in about the same amount of time it takes to send a text message.

Agents also can share their expertise through market updates and insights using templates that also help expedite posts to an agent's neighborhood website and social media accounts quickly and easily.

Agents also get support for Nextdoor.com, which is emerging as the next major real estate marketing channel.

Free training and coaching is also included to ensure that zavvie Pros get the most from the services, as world-class support from a dedicated Success Manager is provided, who works with an agent to help in every way possible.

zavvie was recently reviewed by the number one real estate news site Inman News. The headline reads: "zavvie is the tool that can help you become a local expert." Top technology reviewer Craig Rowe wrote: "zavvie offers a very slick mobile post publishing tool that enables users to share content in moments...I like this tool. It's simple and encourages interaction...There's nothing to dislike about zavvie...Real estate agents are in dire need of assistance when it comes to creating and managing an online presence. And being locally-present is always a plus. zavvie does that well."

The pricing for zavvie varies by local market pricing, from $299 to $699 per month, with 10% discounts for annual payment, and for purchasing 3 or more territories. Additional sales information and neighborhood availability can be secured at http://www.zavvie.com/get-zavvie.

"zavvie is not for every agent," said Hornung, "but for full-time agents who want to build a long-term business, we already know from our 8z agents it works: on average, zavvie pros grow their business within their exclusive territory by 23% a year, reach over 2,000 people a month, generating over 100 Facebook engagements, and up to 5-10 local leads a month. That translates into real business, as our zavvie pros are extremely successful: They average over $8 million in sales and 20 closings a year."

About zavvie

zavvie is the nation's first hyperlocal marketing platform, the place where savvy, trusted local real estate agents go to tap into the most powerful way for a real estate agent to grow and maintain a successful real estate business. zavvie delivers to a real estate agent, a complete social media and hyperlocal system for top agents to build their listing business and make -- or keep -- them the dominant agent in their neighborhood. Discover more about zavvie at www.zavvie.com.

