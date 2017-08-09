SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, today announced integration with HotDocs document automation software. The integration allows law firms and legal teams to cohesively "plug and play" the two industry leading technologies. The power of the HotDocs interview, assembly and template services are integrated with AdvoLogix data and workflows for best-of-breed document automation.

"Our integration with HotDocs provides an end-to-end cloud-based document assembly experience," said Steve Stockstill, AdvoLogix's Vice President of Product Development. "HotDocs interviews are natively hosted within AdvoLogix or HotDocs document assembly can be initiated automatically through AdvoLogix business process automation. Either method allows the two applications to seamlessly work together, in context with the user and their business workflow."

HotDocs allows law firms and corporate legal departments to automate the generation of transactional legal documents, including standard correspondence, complex wills, trusts, and contracts. HotDocs reduces the time it takes to generate documents and improves the quality of legal documents by minimising the likelihood of human error.

Steve Spratt, Chief Operating Officer at HotDocs, said, "HotDocs includes robust, industry standard APIs to ensure integration with other solutions is as seamless as possible. Connecting with AdvoLogix to provide document automation and matter management as one solution allows the automatic creation of legal documents as part of business workflow, bringing greater efficiency and accuracy to the law firms and legal teams using the combined solution."

Both AdvoLogix and HotDocs are recognized as leaders in their own domains. AdvoLogix was one of the first legal matter management solutions built from inception in the modern cloud environment and is employed by thousands of legal practitioners worldwide. HotDocs is the pioneer and market leader for document automation, withmore than one million users in 11,000 organisations across more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix®, is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

HotDocs is the market-leading provider of automated document assembly software, with customers in 11,000 organisations across 60 different countries and a user-base, globally, that exceeds one million. Document automation, also known as document assembly, allows a vast reduction in time spent in the production of high volume, repeat documentation such as contracts, agreements and other legal paperwork.

Widely used within the legal, banking, insurance, public and corporate sectors, HotDocs software also increases accuracy, reduces cost/risk and improves efficiency in the generation of complex, or simple, repeat documentation. The software is available on premise, on desktop or via the cloud and can operate in a standalone capacity or as part of a wider business process management system, such as workflow, document management or case management systems.

