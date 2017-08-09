Highlights of Furniture China 2017

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 10 months of preparation, the 23rd China International Furniture Expo (abbr. Furniture China 2017), co-hosted by China National Furniture Association (CFNA) and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held on 12-15 September 2017 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Pudong Shanghai, China.

In the coming edition, high-end manufacturing takes the spotlight of Furniture China.

FMC China Gathering World's Leading Brands to Move Forwards High-end Manufacturing

FMC is the spotlight of Furniture China this year. It responds to the pain points of the furniture industry with introduction of many renowned leading brands and high-end exhibitors of fabrics and materials from home and abroad, including Akzo Nobel, the world's largest powder coating manufacturer, famous international panel producers organized by the wood industry associations from United States, France and Canada, as well as high-end domestic material manufacturers like Carpoly, Kingdecor and Maya Fabric. Moreover, the organizers have taken bold measures to open up the upstream and downstream industry chain, removed woodworking machinery and instead, to remain more focus on upgrading furniture raw materials, accessories, mattress fabrics, upholstered furniture components, leather, hardware, panels, surface décor coating and adhesive in order to help enterprises solve the pain points through the exhibition, events and meetings, thus to further explore ways for the Chinese furniture industry to move forwards high-end manufacturing. FMC Premium in Hall N5 will keep to bring high-quality raw materials for furniture manufacturing.

Located in Hall E8B, Material Land is a multi-functional zone combines products display and forum area. It is also where the themed event "Design Sofa, Fabric and Material" situated - a specific exhibition area exclusive to furniture suppliers and designers for learning the new performance, technology and future trends of materials.

Color of Furniture China

Based on powerful database accumulating over the years, Furniture China is rich in excellent designer portfolios and manufacturing enterprises of the industry. It profoundly makes the exhibition far beyond doing business trade only, but also an interactive communication platform for information sharing on Chinese design concepts, industry innovations and release of the latest market trends.

Further to this resourceful exhibition advantage, the organizer will launch a new project themed as "Color of Furniture China" emphasis on the insight of prevailing color trends in the future, referring color matching and how to integrate and jointly create popular furniture colors for serial and customized themes. A launching ceremony will kick off the first "Encounter with Colors" forum on September 13th in the Material Land. Keynote speakers will have renowned French master of color Professor Jean-Philippe Lenclos, Professor Song Jianming from the China Academy of Art and industry experts from CNFA and Hangzhou Plough Color Research. In addition, Professor Jean-Philippe Lenclos will be also invited to give a keynote speech on the color aesthetics of Chinese furniture design over the next 3 years.

Concurrent event: Maison Shanghai

The lifestyle event Maison Shanghai will be held on September 12-15, 2017 in the venue SWEECC, concurrently with Furniture China in Pudong.For convenience of visiting both exhibitions in separate venues, shuttles are ready to offer free transportation services between SNIEC and SWECC every 5 minutes. Visitors can easily have access to many helpful facilities, self-service equipment, internet and rest areas while visiting Furniture China and Maison Shanghai.

View hall layout of Furniture China 2017

Check out Exhibitors in 2017

Pre-register to visit

Website: www.furniture-china.cn/en-us/ | http://ms.jjgle.com/en/home

B2B portal: www.jjgle.com

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543142/Furniture_China.jpg

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543143/Design_Sofa_Fabric_and_Material.jpg

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543144/Color_of_Furniture_China.jpg

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543145/Color_of_Furniture_logo.jpg

