Adherence Packaging Market to Reach $917.7 Million by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Type and Material, End User & Region

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adherence Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global adherence packaging market is projected to reach USD 917.7 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 679.1 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to minimize medication wastage, high rate of medication nonadherence, and technological advancements such as remote dispensing systems. On the other hand, high installation and maintenance costs of automated systems are expected to restrain the overall market growth during the forecast period.



In this report, the global medication adherence packaging market is segmented on the basis of systems type, packaging type & material, and end users. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



In 2016, the multi-dose packaging systems dominated the adherence systems market. The multi-dose packaging systems segment is further segmented into blister card packaging systems and strip/pouch packaging systems. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits of multi-dose packaging, such as assisting patients with complicated prescription regimens, ability to enhance patient safety, and elimination of medication waste.



Based on packaging type, the blister cards segment dominated the adherence packaging market. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to enhanced medication shelf life, better tamper resistance, easy storage & transport, reduced medicine dispensing time, and improved medication adherence. By material, the adherence packaging market is classified into plastic film, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. The plastic film segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its transparency, malleability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness.



The major end users of adherence packaging market are retail pharmacies, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. Long-term care is the fastest growing end user segment in the medication adherence packaging market during the forecast period. In 2016, the retail pharmacies dominated the adherence packaging market. Growing need to prevent dispensing errors and thereby improving the operational capacity are the factors driving the adoption of adherence packaging in retail pharmacies.

Companies Mentioned

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems Inc.

Arxium Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Drug Package, LLC

Global Factories B.V.

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHIS) PTE Ltd

Jones Packaging Inc.

JVM Co. Ltd

Kuka AG

Manchac Technologies, LLC

Manrex Ltd

Mckesson Corporation

Medical Packaging Inc.

Medicine-On-Time

Noritsu Medical Group

Omnicell Inc.

Parata Systems, LLC

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Rxsafe, LLC

Synergy Medical

Talyst, LLC

TCGRX

Tosho Inc.

Yuyama Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market, By Type



7 Global Medication Adherence Packaging Market, By Type and Material



8 Global Medication Adherence Packaging Market, By End User



9 Global Medication Adherence Packaging Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxm7hx/adherence

