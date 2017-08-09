

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro extended its early fall against its major counterparts in the early New York session on Wednesday.



The single currency resumed its early slide to a 5-day low of 0.9009 against the pound, after having advanced to 0.9056 at 8:30 pm ET.



The euro dropped to near a 5-week low of 128.44 against the yen, near 2-week lows of 1.1689 against the greenback and 1.1261 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 129.75, 1.1764 and 1.1449, respectively.



The euro retreated to 1.4841 against the aussie, from its early 5-day high of 1.4938.



The euro reversed from an early high of 1.4917 against the loonie, dropping to 1.4861.



The 19-nation currency slid to a 2-day low of 1.5968 against the kiwi, from a high of 1.6071 hit at 3:00 am ET.



If the euro extends decline, it may target support around 1.15 against the greenback, 125.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound, 1.46 against the aussie, 1.57 against the kiwi and 1.47 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX