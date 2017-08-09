Radar Sensor Market Growing at a CAGR of 19.51% During 2017 to 2023 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Radar sensor market is projected to reach $20.64 billion by 2023 from $5.95 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 19.51% from 2017 to 2023 driven by increasing territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas, and the rising demand for radar systems worldwide, as militaries seek to replace legacy systems.

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and 86 Figures spread through 219 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Radar Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2023"http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/590847-radar-sensor-market-by-type-imaging-and-non-imaging-technology-component-band-hf-vhf-and-uhf-l-s-c-and-x-ku-k-ka-v-and-w-range-short-range-mid-range-long-range-application-vertical-and-geography-global-forecast-to-2022.html .

The market for automotive application holds a major share of the radar sensor market during the forecast period. Technology has become more advanced and mainly focused on the safety and security needs in various applications such as vehicle collision assistance, industrial and public safety, and robotic assistance. Technological advances permit proactive safety features such as collision mitigation system and vulnerable road user detection. These increasing features are used for combating the increasing worldwide accidental rate. Due to these reasons, the automotive companies are implementing radar sensors and systems within its cars.

The major companies involved in the development of radar sensors include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH (Germany).

Order a copy of Radar Sensor Market by Type (Imaging, and Non-Imaging), Technology, Component, Band (HF, VHF, and UHF; L, S, C, and X; Ku, K, Ka, V, and W), Range (Short-range, Mid-range, Long-range), Application, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=590847 .

The radar sensor market in APAC expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing autonomous car developments in APAC and the growing demand for radar sensors and systems in countries such as China, Japan and India are driving the growth of the radar sensor market. This region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. As of 2016, China (with 28,118,794 units), Japan (with 9,204,590 units), South Korea (with 4,228,509 units), and India (with 4,488,965 units) (Source: Production Statistics - OICA) were among the top largest automobile manufacturers worldwide.

The radar sensor market growth is driven by the increasing focus on safety and security needs in automotive applications, and increasing need for border security systems. This market is further driven by unlocking the wideb and 5G and millimeter wave-based RF system capabilities.

Download a Sample Copy of this Report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=590847 .

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (32%) and Tier 3 (23%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (30%), Directors (45%) and others (25%) from various key organizations operating in the radar sensor market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (26%), Europe (40%), Asia Pacific (22%), and RoW (12%).

From an insight perspective, this report has focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, value chain analysis, and company profiles, DIVE analysis that comprises and discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the radar sensor market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Another research titled Traffic Sensor Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the traffic sensor market is expected to grow from $228.0 million in 2017 to $381.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.94% during 2017-2023. Inductive loop hold the largest market share and size, in terms of value, for the traffic sensor market during the forecast period. North America holds the largest share market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Companies such as Kapsch Traffic Com AG (Austria), International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Kistler Group (Switzerland), SWARCO AG (Austria), Sick AG (Germany), LeddarTech Inc. (Canada), Axis Communication AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Sensys Networks, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany) have been profiled in this 157 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1152609-traffic-sensor-market-by-type-inductive-loop-piezoelectric-sensor-bending-plate-image-sensor-infrared-sensor-radar-sensor-lidar-sensor-magnetic-sensor-acoustic-sensor-and-thermal-sensor-application-and-st-to-2023.html .

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml