Nixon Announces Scott Kerslake As New CEO

ENCINITAS, California, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nixon, the California-based watch and accessory brand, announced today that Scott Kerslake has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officereffective August 21, 2017.

Kerslake has ahistory of successfully implementing brand strategies, building teams and fostering positive culture with the goal of driving growth and success. With over 25 years of experience growing consumer product brands, Kerslake joins Nixon fromprAnawhere he was CEO since 2009.Prior tojoining prAna, Kerslake served as President of Miraval, a destination wellness spa and resort in Arizona. Before Miraval, Kerslake founded Athleta, the standout women's athletic clothing brand, where he also served as CEO.

"I am beyond excited to join the Nixon team. The brand has enormous global potential and is well-positioned for the future as a leader in the youth market," said Kerslake. "I have been a fan of the brands' ability to consistently harness the energy and creativity of the team from around the world into a distinct and leading point-of-view via the products they create."

Andy Laats, Nixon Co-founder said, "It's an honor to be working with Scott. His track record speaks for itself, and it's clear that his team-building leadership style and his strategic focus are some of the things that have contributed to his successes. It'll be fun to see what Nixon can accomplish under his leadership. I also want to thank outgoing CEO Nick Stowe for all his work over the last 4 years and through this transition."

Kerslake will be based at Nixon's Encinitas, California-based headquarters.

About Nixon

Founded in 1998 in Encinitas, California, Nixon is a California based watch and accessories brand. Nixon's team-designed, custom-built watches and accessories are sold in the best boardsport, fashion and specialty retailers in over 90 countries around the world. For more information, visitNixon.com

