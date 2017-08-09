Global Farm Management Software & Services Market Growth at CAGR of 17.6%, 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Farm Management Software and Services Market is Expected to Reach $2,883.4 Million by 2021

Owing to the to the increase in global population which has led to an increased demand for food, the need to produce more food from the available farm lands has increased drastically. Taking care of the environment by using minimal quantities of chemical fertilizers while ensuring better yields from the available farm areas has resulted in the growth of the global farm management softaware and services market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% through 2017 to 2021.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of global farm management software and services market, including market breakdown by application, service type, delivery models and geographical areas. Herein the revenue generated from the applications, namely: record keeping, farm mapping, monitoring and forecasting, farm economics and others (inventory management and farm equipment maintenance); service type, namely: managed services (data services, analytics, farm operation services) and maintenance and support services; delivery models, namely: on-premise delivery model and cloud based delivery model, and geography, namely: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World is tracked to calculate the overall market size.



The report also provides market numbers and analysis on cross segments which include delivery models by application and service type, and geographical regions by application and service types. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the farm management software and services market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.



The report answers the following questions about the global farm management software and services market:

What are the different factors driving the market and how will the impact change through the forecast period?

What are the major factors challenging the growth of global farm management software and services market and how can they be addressed through the forecast period?

How will the market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launch among others?

Which region will lead the global farm management software and services market by the end of the forecast period?

Which application and service type leads in which region?

What are the prevalent farm management software applications and what is the market size for each of them?

What are the prevalent farm management service types and what is the market size for each of them?

What are the prevalent delivery models and what is the market size for each of them?

Which application and service type leads in each of the delivery models?

How will the competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Methodology & Scope



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Landscape



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market by Delivery Model



6 Farm Management Software and Services Market by Service Type



7 Farm Management Software and Services Market by Application



8 Farm Management Software and Services Market, by Region



9 Company Profiles



AGRINAVIA

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

Agrivi

aWhere

Conservis Corporation

DICKEY-John

Deere & Company

EFC Systems

FarmLogs

Farmers Edge

Granular, Inc

Iteris, Inc

SST Development Group Inc

SourceTrace Systems

TRIMBLE NAVIGATION LIMITED

The Climate Corporation

