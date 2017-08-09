

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Amid escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea, President Donald Trump posted a pair of tweets on Tuesday touting the strength of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.



'My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!'



Trump ordered a review of the U.S. nuclear posture shortly after taking office, although the review did formally begin until April and the results are not expected until the end of the year.



A report from Politico also noted that it would take decades, not months, to modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal.



Much of the modernization going on now, like procurement of a new Air Force bomber or the Navy's Columbia-class submarine, started under former President Barack Obama, Politico said.



The latest tweets from Trump come on the heels of a back-and-forth of threats between the president and North Korea.



Trump told reporters on Tuesday that further threats from North Korea would be met with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen.'



In remarks from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump argued North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has been 'very threatening, beyond a normal state.'



'And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before,' Trump added.



In an apparent response to Trump's comments, North Korea threatened to carry out missile strikes on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, which is home to a U.S. Naval base.



A statement carried by state-run news agency KCNA, said the North Korean military is 'carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam.'



