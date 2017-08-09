

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) has developed a more efficient gasoline engine even as the auto industry increasingly shifts to electric cars amid efforts to develop alternatives to fossil-fuel powered transportation and reduce air pollution.



As part of new technology to achieve its 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' vision, Mazda said it plans to introduce the next-generation engine called Skyactiv-X.



It will be the world's first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition, in which the fuel-air mixture ignites spontaneously when compressed by the piston.



The new engine technology combines a turbocharger with a piston-compressed fuel-air mixture in a proprietary process that would allow combustion from compression alone. It would also eliminate the need for spark plugs under most conditions.



According to the Japanese automaker, the new engine technology is up to 20 to 30 percent more than efficient than its current engines. It will also increase torque by 10 to 30 percent over the current gasoline engine.



According to Mazda, a proprietary combustion method called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition overcomes two issues that have impeded commercialization of compression ignition gasoline engines.



It maximizes the zone in which compression ignition is possible and also achieves a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition.



Mazda plans to deploy the new technology in its models beginning in 2019. The automaker also said it plans to introduce electric technology in its cars from 2019.



Mazda aims to reduce corporate average 'well-to-wheel' carbon dioxide emissions to 50 percent of 2010 levels by 2030, and achieve a 90 percent reduction by 2050.



