Hybrid Operating Room Market Worth 1,174.9 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Hybrid Operating Room Marketby Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is projected to reach USD 1,174.9 Million by 2022 from USD 652.0 Million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse61 Market Data Tables and35 Figures spread through160 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Hybrid Operating Room Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hybrid-operating-room-market-264471209.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The intraoperative imaging systems segment is expected to hold the largest of the market in 2016

By component, the intraoperative imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as significant installation costs associated with diagnostic imaging products, increasing installation of hybrid ORs across major countries, ongoing integration and automation of OR workflows, and continuous technological advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=264471209

By application, the thoracic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period

The thoracic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of thoracic surgeries across the globe coupled with growing awareness of healthcare professionals towards the cost & therapeutic efficacy offered by hybrid ORs is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=264471209

North America dominated the market in 2016

Geographically, the Hybrid Operating Room Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in this market can primarily be attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region.

As of 2016, the major product manufacturers operating in the global Hybrid Operating Room Market included Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), IMRIS Inc. (U.S.), Eschmann Equipment (U.K.), MAQUET GmbH (Germany), Trumpf Medical (Germany), and Skytron LLC (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product (X-ray Imaging (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, Hybrid PET)), Application (OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market By Product (Handheld Instruments, Guiding Devices, Inflation Systems), Application (Cardiothoracic, Vascular, Gastrointestinal), End Users (Private Hospitals, Government Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-devices-market-682.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets