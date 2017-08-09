NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

Date of Release 9thAugust 2017



Name NAV per share (Pence Per Share) ISIN NAV DATE Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. 179.07 GG00B933LL68 8th August 2017



Commentary:

As at 8th August 2017, the Company's net assets were £ 151.07 million.

Important Notice:

Dividends:

As noted in the Admission Document, dividends from Korean preferred shares are not accounted for or accrued in the NAV until the amount of the dividends is received. As a result of the foregoing, the NAV published above may not reflect all income contractually due to the Company as at the stated NAV date. The Company notes that there are dividends receivable by the Company as at the stated NAV date but such dividends have not yet been received so they are not yet included in NAV. The amount of such dividends is approximately an additional 0.43 pence per share. Please refer to the Admission Document for more information regarding the announcement and payment of Korean dividends.



