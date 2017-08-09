Viant(R) and Urban Science(R) Expand Partnership to Unlock the Next Generation of Automotive Targeting, Measurement, and Attribution

Integration Enables Automotive Marketers to Seamlessly Connect Omni-Channel Ad Exposure to Actual Dealership Sales on a Daily Basis



IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Viant®, a Time Inc. people-based advertising technology company, today announced an expanded partnership with Urban Science, a global automotive performance improvement consultant. For automotive marketers, this deeper collaboration solves the challenge of targeting consumers in-market while enabling them, for the first time, to quickly and accurately attribute a sale to those consumers who were exposed to ads across multiple formats and channels. With the recent acquisition and integration of Adelphic into the Viant Advertising Cloud, this can be done either programmatically or via managed service.

As the world's largest advertising category, the automotive industry spent more than $47 billion on advertising in 2015. By combining the breadth and granularity of Urban Science's new vehicle and franchise data with Viant's database of over 1.2 billion registered users, automotive marketers can apply closed loop measurement to their campaign initiatives to truly understand the impact of their omni-channel marketing efforts.

"Urban Science has been part of the automotive landscape for four decades and has the deep OEM integrations and partnerships we were looking for," says Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer at Viant. "Traditionally the automotive industry spends a lot on advertising, compared to a relatively low unit sales volume. Enabling this type of timely and accurate closed loop sales measurement for the automotive industry is a game changer for auto brands, marketers and dealerships."

"This collaboration enables people-based ad delivery across multiple channels and formats to the auto in-market audience," said Eric DeMont, Global Practice Director of Customer Solutions at Urban Science. "We have been working with Viant for almost a year and this extension of our partnership unlocks major value for our automotive partners looking for accurate targeting and closed-loop measurement during the campaign, rather than weeks or months later."

About Viant®

Viant Technology LLC is a premier people-based advertising technology company, enabling marketers to plan, execute, and measure their digital media investments through a cloud-based platform. Built on a foundation of people instead of cookies, the Viant Advertising Cloud® provides marketers with access to over 1.2 billion registered users, one of the largest registered user databases in the world, infusing accuracy, reach, and accountability into cross device advertising. Founded in 1999, Viant owns and operates Adelphic and Myspace and is a member of the Xumo joint venture. In 2016, Viant became a subsidiary of Time Inc., one of the world's leading media companies with over 100 influential brands including People, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Time.

About Urban Science®

Founded in 1977, Urban Science is a global retail consulting firm that takes a scientific approach to help companies identify where they should allocate resources to increase their market share and profitability in the most effective and efficient manner. With headquarters in Detroit, Urban Science serves its global clientele from offices in the United States, Spain, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Australia, China, Mexico, Russia, Japan, India, and Brazil. For more information on Urban Science, visit www.urbanscience.com.

SOURCE: Viant Technology LLC