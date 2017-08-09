sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, August 9

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

On 9 August 2017 Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company") allotted from its block listing authority of 5 August 2015 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 12.5p each at a price of 258.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 1.23%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 8,934,838 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this allotment, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 119,873,386 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 119,873,386. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 119,873,386 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 008 4913


