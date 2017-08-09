Frost & Sullivan Commends the Wide Application Scope of IntelePeer's Atmosphere® Communications Platform in the SIP Trunking Services Market

IntelePeer excels at enabling business communications in a diverse set of partner applications and highlights the provider's commitment to presenting the best customer experience

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IntelePeer with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. IntelePeer offers highly scalable SIP trunking services to enterprises, technology partners, carriers, and platform providers across its carrier-grade network. Its stage gate advantage is based on its Atmosphere® Communications Platform, which powers its cloud communications, cloud contact center, and voice services. By leveraging the Atmosphere® platform, IntelePeer not only provides SIP trunking and contact center services to its own customers, but also integrates its voice services with other cloud services. Furthermore, it facilitates unified communications (UC) services delivery for other carriers and platform providers.

Although it delivers only a few services, such as SIP trunking, cloud-based contact center, and enablement platforms for third-party cloud UC solutions, IntelePeer's Atmosphere® Communications platform has a wide application scope. It is designed for a high level of automation, which allows partners to incorporate its services as either white-label services or allow its customers to provision services with IntelePeer directly. IntelePeer works closely with UC vendors to validate and certify their voice and call center services with not only the most popular platforms, but nearly all of UC and private branch exchange (PBX) platforms on the market today.

"IntelePeer is one of the few SIP trunking service providers in North America that actively markets its communications services with an over the top (OTT) delivery option. It employs the customer's broadband connection to deliver SIP voice services across the public Internet," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Michael Brandenburg. "IntelePeer also supports private Ethernet and multiprotocol label switching connectivity options for customers with more specific quality assurance or bandwidth requirements. With multiple connectivity options, customers are able to strike the right balance of affordability, reliability, and security for their specific needs."

Based on the deployment scenario, customers can choose from plans that charge per user, per port, or per call path. Each pricing plan includes unlimited local calling, with US and Canadian long-distance calling plans bundled into the user and port plans.

Unlike many of its competitors, IntelePeer has remained focused on its core competencies of SIP trunking and cloud-based contact center services, and as a result, is leveraging its offerings in new and innovative ways. IntelePeer's voice network and Atmosphere® Communications Platform present an elegant and automated approach to moving communications in the cloud.

"IntelePeer's innovation lies in its ability to help technology and provider partners, as well as enterprise customers, deploy voice and call center services quickly and with minimum human intervention," noted Brandenburg. "Through its technology innovations, IntelePeer brings almost unmatched levels of speed and agility to the SIP trunking market."

IntelePeer has been delivering SIP trunking services since 2003 and is recognized throughout the market as an alternative to the more traditional service providers that are moving to IP-based voice solutions. Additionally, it has been building brand recognition by forging partnerships as well as facilitating other providers' entry into these new ecosystems. Overall, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to honor IntelePeer for developing a technology that can be adopted by a wide range of companies to create better solutions for their customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

