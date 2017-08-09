InDex Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan-drug Designation for Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis in the US

STOCKHOLM, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan-drug designation for the drug candidate cobitolimod for treatment of ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients.

"We are pleased that the FDA has granted orphan-drug designation for cobitolimod for treatment of ulcerative colitis in children, which may provide seven years of market exclusivity in this indication on the US market," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "The decision shows the medical need for new therapeutic options for this patient population and gives InDex additional opportunities to interact with the FDA."

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a new type of drug that can help patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis back to a normal life. It is a so-called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, with a very favorable safety profile. Data from four placebo-controlled clinical trials indicate that cobitolimod has statistically significant effects on those endpoints that are most relevant in this disease, both from a regulatory and clinical perspective. These endpoints include the key clinical symptoms such as blood in stool, number of stools, and mucosal healing, respectively. Cobitolimod is also known as Kappaproct® and DIMS0150.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

For more information, contact:

Peter Zerhouni

CEO

Phone: +46-8-508-847-35

E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-receives-orphan-drug-designation-for-pediatric-ulcerative-colitis-in-the-us,c2323978