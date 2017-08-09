Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal diabetic food market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the growing need of healthy well-being of diabetic consumers has created great opportunities for the global diabetic food market. There is ample scope for manufacturers to grow as the consumption of diabetic foods is soaring. This has opened new prospects for the manufacturers to invest in innovative varieties of products.

"In this competitive market, the diabetic food manufacturers compete on price, product differentiation, quality, distribution, and promotion. Constant innovation is imperative to sustain and grow in the diabetic food market. It is necessary to come up with innovations, in terms of quality, to respond to the evolving taste preferences of the consumers and to increase the market presence globally," says Akash Pandey, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Regional and local players too have entered the market in certain geographical regions to take advantage of the growing popularity and awareness of diabetic diets. However, big established market players like Nestle and Unilever, who have been in the market for decades, have a competitive edge over the small market players.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Nestlé

Nestlé offers diabetic food products under the brands GLYTROL, BOOST, DIABETISOURCE, and DIABETISHIELD. The company aims to maintain the quality of its health and wellness, and diabetic food items. It offers nutritional products specifically designed for people with diabetes, keeping up with the growing demand. Nestlé has introduced brands like BOOST GLUCOSE CONTROL, DIABETISOURCE AC, GLYTROL, Nutren Diabetes Powder, and DIABETISHIELD.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo aims to provide good taste and health benefits under its diabetic beverage brand, Pepsi. It has reduced calories and sugar simply by adding extracts of natural sweetenerstevia. This is to portray a sustainable image of the brand and a first-mover advantage, as no other global beverage brands offer carbonated drink made using natural sweeteners.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's business strategy is to have a cleaner image in the market. It aims to sell its diabetic beverages as healthy sugarless drinks. The company offers diabetic beverages under the brands Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. The company invests heavily in advertising, live brand activations, and other marketing activities for a wider reach.

Fifty50 Foods

Fifty50 Foods is completely dedicated to producing food for people with diabetes. Some of its products are chocolates, cookies wafers, crystalline fructose, fruit spreads, hard candies, hearty cut oatmeal, peanut butter, pie crust, and maple syrup. The company seeks to bring about awareness by producing great-tasting, low glycemic foods that can be enjoyed by people with diabetes. The company contributes to diabetes research, which helps it to align with the latest market conditions.

Newtrition Plus Health Wellness

Newtrition Plus Health Wellness is an India-based wellness product manufacturing company that distributes, imports, exports, and offers private label offerings to its customers. The major products for diabetic consumers offered by the company are diabetic snacks, sugar-free pre-mix drinks, and sugar substitutes. The company offers clinically tested products with assured quality, taste, and health benefits to the consumer.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

