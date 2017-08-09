BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Euclid Advisors LLC launches The Special Situation Observer, a monthly subscription-based publication designed to provide investors with in-depth analysis and a distinct perspective into special situation investment opportunities. An important resource for both experienced investors and those new to the special situation space, The Observer offers earnest analysis without promoting a particular position or agenda. Reports are based on the contributors' more than 60 years of collective experience in finance and corporate reorganization law.

According to Euclid founder, Adam Siegel, "The origin of The Observer is the research log we maintain to identify and structure investments for our own family investment partnership, Euclid Investments LP. The Observer was launched to make that research available to a broader universe of investors as a unique resource in considering special situation investment options."

Each issue of The Special Situation Observer offers the following benefits:

Comprehensive reports on two special situation investment opportunities each month

A "Second Order Logic" feature each month concerning recent developments in finance, law or economics

Analysis of investment opportunities from all elements of an issuer's capital structure; long or short

Each research report is self-contained to allow for thorough consideration of the analyses presented

Securities reported on include both widely followed and niche issues

Research and analysis from a variant perspective not generally available from institutional sources

Recent papers have considered special situation securities of the following issuers: Rent-A-Center, Walter Investment, GenOn, Community Choice Financial, Claire's Stores and Armstrong Energy.

The Special Situation Observer offers several subscription levels. To access a free sample edition or to subscribe, please visit www.specialsituationobserver.com or call 1-833-SPECSIT (1-833-570-0720).

