As competition increases, some players are likely to exit Australia's EPC market despite a surge in projects entering the pipeline, finds SERA.

Despite the rapid growth of the Australian utility scale solar pipeline, only the most efficient solar project developers in this burgeoning market are likely to make it, finds the latest report on the Australian utility solar construction sector by Sydney based Sustainable Energy Research Analytics (SERA).

Currently, SERA tracks 12.7 GW of solar photovoltaic projects of 10 MW or larger, up from just a handful a few years ago. Some 311 MW is currently operating, with 1 GW under construction and a further 6 GW in advanced design stages.

"We estimate 80% of future project capacity is yet to secure an EPC partner. The scale of the opportunity for engineering, procurement ...

