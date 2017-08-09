On Friday, 11 August at 11:00 a.m. Government Debt Management will conduct an auction of Treasury bills RIKV 18 0215 which mature on 15 February 2018.



The GDM reserves the right to accept all of the submitted bids, part of them or reject all of them. Only primary dealers in Treasury securities are authorised to submit bids in this auction. They also submit bids on behalf of investors. The minimum amount of each bid is 1 m.kr. nominal value.



The auction will be structured as a single-price auction, which means that all accepted bids will be sold to primary dealers at the same price. The lowest accepted price (highest yield) will determine the selling price. In other respects, reference is made to the Terms of Invitation to Tender, which accompany this press release.



The payment and settlement date is Tuesday 15 August 2017.



Application to start trading in RIKV 18 0215 on Tuesday 15 August 2017 will be sent to the NASDAQ Iceland.



For further information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.



