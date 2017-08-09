The "The European Space Industry in 2016 (Eurospace Facts Figures)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A strategic sector, embedded in the larger aerospace and defence industry, the space manufacturing industry designs, develops and builds space systems (launchers, spacecraft and the related professional ground segment) for public and private customers in Europe and across the Globe.

The space industry is at the higher end of an important value-added stream of commercial and public/strategic services. Space value added services and their user ground segment (e.g. Copernicus, Galileo, Broadcast and broadband services, geo-information...) generate socio economic benefits and support the development of Europe.

Features

Industrial statistics collected at the source

Annual survey, >200 space units in the economic model

Proven consolidation methodology

Full chronological consistency and comprehensive series

Unique economic indicators

Report contains:

More than 50 charts and tables

All market segment (institutional/commercial) all product segments (satellite applications, human spaceflight, science, launchers, ground segment) employment demographics (by corporate affiliation, company size, education and country of activity)

Long series 1996-2016 for analysis

Detailed data sets for all key information

Key Topics Covered:

1. Foreword

2. Overview

3. Main indicators

4. Sector Demographics

5. Final Sales by Market Segment

6. Final Sales by Product Segment

7. Output of the European space industry in 2016

8. Methodology

9. Definitions

10. Survey information

11. Survey release notes

12. Credits

