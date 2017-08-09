The "The European Space Industry in 2016 (Eurospace Facts Figures)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A strategic sector, embedded in the larger aerospace and defence industry, the space manufacturing industry designs, develops and builds space systems (launchers, spacecraft and the related professional ground segment) for public and private customers in Europe and across the Globe.
The space industry is at the higher end of an important value-added stream of commercial and public/strategic services. Space value added services and their user ground segment (e.g. Copernicus, Galileo, Broadcast and broadband services, geo-information...) generate socio economic benefits and support the development of Europe.
Features
- Industrial statistics collected at the source
- Annual survey, >200 space units in the economic model
- Proven consolidation methodology
- Full chronological consistency and comprehensive series
- Unique economic indicators
Report contains:
- More than 50 charts and tables
- All market segment (institutional/commercial) all product segments (satellite applications, human spaceflight, science, launchers, ground segment) employment demographics (by corporate affiliation, company size, education and country of activity)
- Long series 1996-2016 for analysis
- Detailed data sets for all key information
Key Topics Covered:
1. Foreword
2. Overview
3. Main indicators
4. Sector Demographics
5. Final Sales by Market Segment
6. Final Sales by Product Segment
7. Output of the European space industry in 2016
8. Methodology
9. Definitions
10. Survey information
11. Survey release notes
12. Credits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tg2cdc/the_european
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005827/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Space Systems, Satellites and Launchers