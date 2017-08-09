Technavio market research analysts forecast the global electric breast pumps marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005494/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global electric breast pumps market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electric breast pumpsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists open system and closed system as the two major types of products, of which the closed system accounted for more than 81% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global electric breast pumps market:

Increase of women in workforce

Growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding

Increase in number of human milk banks

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase of women in workforce

In the past decade, women have increasingly been moving into the workforce to meet the basic needs of their families apart from career satisfaction. Employers grant maternity leaves for a few months, however, the baby should be breastfed for a minimum of 6-8 months. Breast pumps are a very useful gadget for mothers to express and store milk for their babies at the time that they are away at work. This device enables women to get back into the workforce while taking care of the nutritional requirements of their babies. Thus, the global increase of women in the workforce augurs well for the growth of the breast pumps market.

Growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding

Across the globe, there has been an increase in awareness with respect to the advantages of breastfeeding. Many non-government bodies like the WHO and UNICEF in collaboration with the governments of various countries have started awareness programs to educate women on the importance of breastfeeding.

"According to the WHO, breast milk should be given to children for the first six months of their lives and, it can be extended to 12 months as it is high-nutrition food for babies. Typically, breast milk includes nutrient such as vitamins, calories, and minerals in proper proportions. Another major reason for breastfeeding, according to researchers, is that it helps to build a special bond between the mother and her child," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Increase in the number of human milk banks

There is an increase in the number of human milk banks, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, Norway, and Italy owing to an increase in awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding. The WHO, AAP, and UNICEF have supported the idea of human milk banks that collect, screen, process, and dispense human milk provided or donated by nursing mothers to help babies and mothers through the provision of donor breast milk.

Mothers who are affected with disease and infection, such as HIV or active untreated tuberculosis, are not supposed to breastfeed their babies as these diseases and infections may spread to their babies through milk. Therefore, in these cases, where mothers cannot feed their children, milk banks can be the solution. Donors generally use electric breast pumps to store milk extracted from the breasts, which is later provided to the human milk banks.

"Organizations like the WHO and UNICEF are working on increasing awareness among lactating women to provide milk to human milk banks to help mothers who are not able to lactate adequate milk required to feed their infants. The increase in the number of human milk banks will raise the demand for electric breast pumps, especially in South American and European regions, which have a high number of human milk banks," says Amber.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2017-2021

Global Pedometer Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005494/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com