

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dunkin Donuts is facing a class action litigation alleging no real blueberries in its glazed blueberry donuts or Munchkin, blueberry butternut donuts and blueberry crumb cake donuts. The petition alleged that the sale is a false and misleading business practice.



The lawsuit filed by Cook county resident Bartosz Grabowski in the district court for the northern district of Illinois, representing 100 Illinois residents alleged that the bluish bits in the popular products were imitation blueberries with blue color and round shape.



Blueberries are believed to be the most powerful source of anti-oxidants with anti-cancerous properties. It is also packed with phytofavinoids. The indigo colored round berries contains vitamin K, vitamin C and great amount of fiber. It contains micro-elements such as manganese and copper.



Dunkin Donuts has been selling donuts since 1946. It has presence in 30 countries with 10,000 locations serving more than 900 million donuts every year.



