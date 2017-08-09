sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.08.2017 | 17:59
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, August 9

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Total Voting Rights
9 August 2017

The Company notes that as a result of an administrative error in relation to the 31 March 2017 share conversions from 26 April 2017, the number of Sterling shares in issue was misstated by an additional 2,369 shares. Contrary to the announcement made by the Company on 8 May 2017, these shares were never in issue.

As of today's date, the correct numbers for the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

3,354,659 US Dollar Shares
329,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares
21,510,782 Sterling Shares
2,000,546 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008. These are:

US Dollar Share - 1
Sterling Share - 1.97950

The total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the nearest whole number) is 45,935,251.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2017 PR Newswire