BH Global Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Total Voting Rights

9 August 2017

The Company notes that as a result of an administrative error in relation to the 31 March 2017 share conversions from 26 April 2017, the number of Sterling shares in issue was misstated by an additional 2,369 shares. Contrary to the announcement made by the Company on 8 May 2017, these shares were never in issue.

As of today's date, the correct numbers for the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

3,354,659 US Dollar Shares

329,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

21,510,782 Sterling Shares

2,000,546 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008. These are:

US Dollar Share - 1

Sterling Share - 1.97950

The total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the nearest whole number) is 45,935,251.

