Conductive Textiles Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Wool), Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted), End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

The global conductive textiles market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2016 to 2021. Growth of the smart fabrics market, increasing awareness of the advantages of conductive textiles across varied end-use industries, and high demand for conductive textiles from the military & defense sector are key factors driving the growth of this market. High cost of finished products affecting the pricing structure acts as a key restraint to the growth of the global conductive textiles market.



The woven textile segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. This large share is mainly attributed to the properties of woven textiles that make it a preferred material for various end-use industries, such as military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness.



The military & defense segment is the largest end user segment of the global conductive textiles market. Textile-based materials equipped with nanotechnology and electronics play a key role in the development of technologically-advanced military uniforms. There is a high demand for conductive textiles from the military & defense end user segment, as soldiers require protection against extreme weather conditions, such as heat, cold, wind, and rain; ballistic impact; and nuclear, biological, and chemical threats. Additionally, these textiles also find applications in parachutes, safety harnesses, ropes, and tenting.



Among all regions, Europe is anticipated to lead the global conductive textiles market. The growth of the European conductive textiles market is mainly driven by technological advancements in wearable technologies. The conductive textiles market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for conductive textiles from the sports & fitness and healthcare sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.

