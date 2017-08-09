According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fanless PC marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fanless PC Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global fanless PC market into four major product segments. They are:

PCs

Handhelds

Notebooks

Tablets

PCs

The PCs segment of the global fanless PC market consists of rugged computers and industrial computers which are used in manufacturing, defense and military sectors. The defense and military sector uses rugged, fanless PCs, whereas industrial PCs are used in robotics, food and beverages, retail, automotive, as well as oil and gas sectors. These PCs possess high resistance to dust, shock, heat, water, and other liquids.

Despite facing tough competition from notebooks and tablets, these PCs are likely to witness a stable growth of demand during the forecast period. This is mainly because rugged and industrial fanless PCs offer high levels of performance and are capable of handling extensive computing tasks such as controlling the automated assembly line in case of the automotive industry. Hence, the demand for rugged and industrial fanless PCs is likely to remain stable during the forecast period.

Handhelds

Handhelds are largely popular among the industrial and commercial sectors. Sectors like defense and military as well as government are also witnessing increasing penetration of handhelds mainly due to the user-friendliness offered by these devices. Law enforcement agencies, especially in the developing countries such as India, are widely using handheld devices to issue challans and penalties on the spot to violators. Using handhelds also facilitates law enforcement agencies to collect fines and maintain records of offenses and fines.

"In the commercial and industrial sectors, handhelds are largely used by on-field personnel. In the commercial sector, retail and warehousing are the two major users of handhelds, whereas, in the industrial sector, industries such as oil and gas are some of the key users of handhelds. This segment will witness steady growth throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of handheld fanless PCs across major end-user segments worldwide," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Notebooks

The notebooks segment of the global fanless PC market generates most of its revenue from the defense and military sector. The defense and military sector uses fanless PCs such as rugged notebooks for a variety of applications. Some of these military applications include scouting or reporting for a mission, communications, vehicle mounts, controlling unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as robotics and tagging GPS coordinates.

Apart from the defense and military sector, the government sector also uses rugged notebooks for numerous applications in law enforcement, firefighting force, hospitals, field service, and environmental research.

Tablets

Tablets are mainly used by the commercial and industrial segments of the market. They are used as vehicle mounts in logistics, fleet services, transportation, storage, and warehousing. Tablets are used by managing personnel to make decisions based on spot analytics and calculation of the variable. Tablets that are used by the commercial segment are portable, rugged tablets that include applications such as inventory management, field services, private hospitals, and construction.

"Tablets are also used by small and medium-sized enterprises and large organizations owing to the ingress protection requirement and applications in the field. Ultra-rugged tablets are deployed in remote locations by military or aeronautical officials. The user-friendliness and convenience offered by tablets are the major factors driving their penetration across different end-user segments," says Chetan.

Some of the top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

ABACO SYSTEMS

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Datalogic

