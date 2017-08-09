Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Market to Reach $6.9 Million by 2022: Increase in Demand for New Aircraft & Emergence of New Technologies

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The inflight entertainment (IFE) market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.18 billion in 2016 to USD 6.91 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.80% during the forecast period.

This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for new aircraft and emergence of new technologies. However, the regulatory framework & certification, and increase in the overall weight of aircraft is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



By aircraft type, the narrow body segment of the inflight entertainment (IFE) market is estimated to have constituted the largest share in 2016. Increase in demand by regional airliners is one of the driving factors for narrow body aircraft segment, globally. According to Boeing Outlook 2016, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is 14,870. The Asia-Pacific region and North America have the largest fleet of narrow body aircraft, with 4,540 and 4,010 aircraft respectively. By the end of 2035, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is expected to reach 32,280. The number of narrow body aircraft deliveries from 2016 to 2035 is expected to be 28,140, of which the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for almost 39.65% of the total expected deliveries by 2035.



Based on fit, the linefit segment is estimated to have accounted for the largest share in the inflight entertainment (IFE) market in 2016. Increasing aircraft deliveries is the driver for the linefit segment in the inflight entertainment (IFE) market.

Companies Mentioned

Digecor, Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

Onair

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market, By Product



8 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market, By Aircraft Type



9 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market, By Fit



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5n95v/inflight

