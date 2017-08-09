sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: One of the Largest Initial Oil Estimates in US History

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTC PINK: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) reported results of the independent assessment by Ryder Scott Company LP on the Paradox Basin Petrolithium Project in Utah, USA. Founded in 1937, Ryder Scott independently estimates oil and gas reserves, future production profiles and cashflow economics. The firm is one of the largest, oldest and most respected reservoir-evaluation consulting firms in the industry.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3400-One-of-the-Largest-Initial-Oil-Estimates-in-US-History

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3401-Eines-der-groessten-Initial-Oelschaetzungen-in-der-US-Geschichte

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


