Charles Russell Speechlys and ULaw Announce Legal Post-grad Scholarship

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading law firm Charles Russell Speechlys and The University of Law (ULaw) today announce their collaboration to offer a £5,000 scholarship to a student wishing to study the Graduate Diploma in Law, Legal Practice Course or MA Law at ULaw in September 2017.

Hamish Perry, Graduate Recruitment Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys said: "The aim of this initiative is to support students who may not have the means to further their studies as well as recognising their hard work and achievements to date. The legal sector offers a multitude of employment opportunities and this scholarship is designed to be a helping hand to recruiting additional talent."

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said: "This scholarship will be welcomed by high performing students with ambitions of pursuing a career in law. ULaw is committed to widening access into the legal profession and scholarships are a great way of achieving this. We look forward to welcoming our new Charles Russell Speechlys' scholar in September."

In addition to the scholarship award, the successful student will also be automatically invited to join Charles Russell Speechlys' 2018 Summer Placement Scheme. This opportunity offers a student the chance to participate in fee-earning work for its clients and involves attending meetings, going to court and gaining a deeper understanding of the firm's different practice areas.

For information on the entry criteria please visit ULaw's website.

About The University of Law

The University of Law is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with centres in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as at The University of Exeter and The University of Reading.Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience, pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 96% of its full-time Legal Practice Course (LPC) students gained employment in 2016 after finishing their course while 91% of undergraduate students achieved the same.

In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). The panel judged that ULaw delivers consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students and was assessed to be of the highest quality found in the UK.

For more information, visit www.law.ac.uk.

About Charles Russell Speechlys

Charles Russell Speechlys works with clients in the UK and throughout the world. Our lawyers are based in 11 locations across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and through each of these locations clients are able to access the full range of the firm's skills and expertise

We have a broad range of skills and experience across the full spectrum of business and personal needs. This gives us a wider perspective, clear insight and a strongly commercial long-term view.

It has made us a leader in the world of dynamic growth and family businesses, and among the world's leading creators and owners of private wealth and their families. Major corporates and institutions find our more considered and personal approach a refreshing alternative to conventional business law firms.

https://www.charlesrussellspeechlys.com/en/