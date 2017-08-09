Top 250 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies 2017

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Top 250 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Did you know?



- Ian Cowie is Managing Director of United Kingdom headquartered, Point Of Care Testing Ltd..

- With over 80,000 placements in high-acuity settings worldwide and 35 million test cartridges produced annually, Abbott Point Of Care's i-STAT System has a global impact on bedside point-of-care testing.

- Hitado GmbH has developed into a German wide supplier of point-of-care products for hospitals, general practitioners as well as rehabilitation and nursing facilities.

- Since September, 2016, Isla Lab Products LLC has been Chembio Diagnostics exclusive distribution partner throughout the Caribbean region, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

- Beijing Clear Biotech Co., Ltd is a privately held distributor of point-of-care products in China with a particularly strong geographic focus on north China.

- As well as developing its own family of products, Philips Handheld Diagnostics is open to collaborating with other healthcare companies to exploit the full potential of its Minicare technology.

- For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, Abaxis, Inc. reported revenues from continuing operations of $218.9 million.

- On January 20, 2017 Werfen and its subsidiary Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) announced the acquisition of Accriva Diagnostics.



These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000's of facts to be found in The Top 250 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide'.



There are many in-vitro diagnostics companies. This unique and comprehensive report identifies and profiles the leading 250 with a focus on point-of-care diagnostics.



The companies profiled in this report are located across the globe from North and South America to EMEA, Asia and Oceania. They are the ones with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture, market and distribute innovative products that compete effectively in global markets.



Report Target Market:



1) Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies



Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.



2) Suppliers



The Top 250 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide' is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.



3) IVD Industry Associations:



This report is ideal for IVD industry associations to identify new member companies.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjmnvh/the_top_250

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716