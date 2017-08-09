The global ostomy care accessories marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global ostomy care accessories market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which include healthcare setting and homecare setting.

The growing demand for patient care services post ostomy surgeries, and the availability of multiple ostomy care accessories such as belt, skin barriers, and skin wipes are driving the market. To increase access to their products, vendors are adopting the e-commerce platform, which is a value addition to their existing supply systems. The vendors are selling ready-to-use products such as pouch belts and skin protection paste and powders, which can be purchased online by patients in the post-ostomy stage.

Technavio's research analysts categorize the global ostomy care accessories market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

MEA

Americas: largest ostomy care accessories market

"The Americas is led by the US, due to the presence of a large number of vendors such as Hollister and 3M, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and high awareness among homecare users. The increase in healthcare facilities has resulted in improved treatment of cancers, bladder diseases, and dialysis surgeries, resulting in an increased demand for ostomy care accessories during the post-ostomy stages," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

In the US, there is a high demand for ostomy care accessories in homecare settings due to high disposable income and high internet penetration that allows easy purchase of accessories online. Furthermore, the presence of multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals in the US is ensuring the availability of several types of ostomy treatments such as colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy, thus benefitting the market.

Ostomy care accessories market in EMEA

"The ostomy care accessories market in EMEA is led by Europe and followed by MEA. In Europe, developed countries in Western Europe such as the UK, Germany, and France are the primary contributors to the market, owing to the strong presence of healthcare facilities and independent patient care centers," adds Amber.

The number of people in the EU with ostomy accounted to be more than 700,200 in 2015. The majority of these patients have a permanent ostomy and are open to risks of various infections. To minimize the risks, various ostomy care centers and hospitals in the region are actively working to provide support for post-surgery care with the help of accessories like belts, wafers, barriers, skin protective pastes and powders, and adhesive remover.

Ostomy care accessories market in APAC

APAC is the fastest growing region with countries such as India, China, and Japan being the major contributors to the market. The rapid growth of the market in this region is due to the development of research centers, which will focus on cancer biology and gastrointestinal diseases and improve ostomy surgery by reducing complications such as herniation.

The rise in number of healthcare facilities will result in an increase in number of surgeries in the region, including ostomy procedures. There has been a substantial growth in number of multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals providing ostomy surgeries in emerging countries. The substantial growth in number of healthcare facilities and comparatively lower healthcare expenditure is driving the number of elective ostomy cases, which is resulting in an increase in demand for ostomy care accessories, both during post-surgery hospital stay or in long term use.

The top vendors in the global ostomy care accessories market highlighted in the report are:

B. Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Hollister

