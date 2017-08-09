Global and China Animation Industry Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Animation Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2016, the global animation industry recorded output value of approximately USD220 billion, of which, the United States made the greatest contribution and claimed about 38% market share, with animated blockbusters boosting the development of the whole industry chain; Japan gained roughly 10% share but a large number of products - about 60% of the world's animation works come from Japan.

In 2015, Monkey King: Hero Is Back' gained the box office of nearly RMB1 billion and became the highest-grossing animated film in the history of Chinese film. In 2016, Big Fish & Begonia recorded more than RMB500 million at the box office, and the Sino-foreign co-produced Kung Fu Panda 3 exceeded RMB1 billion.

In 2016, China approved 182 animated films, completed 60 ones and released 39 ones, with cumulative box office returns of RMB2.35 billion, up 15.2% year on year, accounting for 34.1% of China's animation film market revenue.

In addition, online comics are growing fast, e.g. the comic platform u17.com has gathered 14,000 grassroots comic authors or groups and published over 40,000 online comics as of 2016.

In 2016, 15 anime startups obtained financing. They are mainly companies that integrate animation production, IP derivatization, etc., represented by Fireworks Culture, Canwell and JoyWorks. Among them, Fireworks Culture got RMB40 million financing from Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork Co., Ltd., Shanghai Delight Capital Management Co., Ltd. and other companies.

Chinese animation enterprises have established increasing cooperation with foreign peers since 2015. In 2015, Enlight Media and Japan's Access Bright set up a joint venture on co-development of popular animation film and television works; LeTV and the director of The Lion King developed The Wolf Totem animated film. In 2016, Oriental DreamWorks and DreamWorks Animation together shot Kung Fu Panda 3. In 2017, Sina Comic and the France-based Delitoon co-published Go Away Mr Tumour (French version) cartoon.



The report highlights the following:

Definition, industry chain, business model, development characteristics, etc. of animation industry;

Animation industry policy, industry status, scale, etc. of global and segmented markets ( USA , Japan , Korea);

, , Korea); Development environment, market size, competition pattern, industrial base, etc. of China's animation industry;

animation industry; Scale, structure, trends, etc. of China's animation production, communication and distribution markets (TV animation, animated film, anime games, new media animation);

animation production, communication and distribution markets (TV animation, animated film, anime games, new media animation); Scale, pattern, etc. of China's derivatives market (animation toys, animation clothing, theme park, brand licensing);

derivatives market (animation toys, animation clothing, theme park, brand licensing); Operation, development strategy, etc. of 8 foreign and 10 Chinese animation related enterprises.

Companies Mentioned



Bandai Namco Group

CCTV Animation

Disney

DreamWorks

Fantawild Holdings Inc.

Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co., Ltd.

Hasbro

Huawei Culture Co., Ltd.

Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp., Ltd.

Pixar Animation

Sotsu

Studio Ghibli

Taomee Holdings Limited

Tencent Animation

Animation Toei Animation

Toonmax Media

Uyoung Media

Zhejiang Zoland Animation Co., Ltd.

