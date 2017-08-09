Protein Hydrolysates Market to be Worth $738 Million by 2022: Analysis By Brand, Type, Applications, Source, Form, Process & Region

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The protein hydrolysates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016, to reach USD 738.2 million by 2022.

The demand for protein hydrolysates is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as increase in the demand for nutrition-based products in applications such as sports nutrition, infant formula, and nutraceuticals. Nevertheless, increased consumption of premium ingredients with high-protein content for nutritional food products create a significant demand for protein hydrolysates across the world. Also, the increasing health awareness leading to the consumption of functional and nutrition food among consumers is another significant driver for the global protein hydrolysates market.



The infant nutrition segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022, in terms of both volume and value, among all other applications. Protein hydrolysates are considered as premium ingredients and are highly preferred in infant nutrition among end-use manufacturers. Owing to various benefits such as easy to digest and decreasing milk allergy among infants, the demand for protein hydrolysates is growing for infant nutrition products. The most common protein hydrolysates seen in infant formulas are casein and whey protein hydrolysates.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of both value and volume, in the global protein hydrolysates market, in 2016. It comprises developing economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, amongst others, which are the fastest-growing markets for protein hydrolysates in the region. The rising population and per capita income in China and India, clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysate products are expected to drive the demand from end-user markets such as nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and dietary supplements. The Chinese protein hydrolysates market is projected to grow at the highest rate among the Asia-Pacific countries during the forecast period.

