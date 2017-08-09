Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal photoluminescent products market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global photoluminescent products market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional players. These vendors offer a wide range of photoluminescent products, globally. Vendors are competing based on product innovations and technological advances, therefore, to remain competitive vendors must invest in R&D to develop innovative technologies, and keep ahead of emerging technologies

"Vendors offer photoluminescent products that are used across industries such as safety, tourism, military, construction, sports, advertising, and maritime industries. The products offered include exit signage, floor signs, tape, and accessories, photoluminescent PVC, vinyl, paints, and warning signs. These products are compliant with various regulations, such as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001", says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead power research analyst from Technavio.

The growth of the construction industry, especially in APAC, plays a significant role in boosting the demand for photoluminescent products. New construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have increased the demand for photoluminescent products. Innovations in building design and increased focus on energy efficiency for buildings have created an opportunity for manufacturers to expand their foothold in the global photoluminescent products market. Photoluminescent products are also used in aircraft in the form of signs and markings. With the increase in fleet size across regions, the demand for photoluminescent products is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

American Permalight

American Permalight manufactures photoluminescent products, which are widely used in buildings, vehicles, trains, ships, mines, and other spaces. Their products are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified. Some of its products include safety signs, tapes accessories, and bumper guards.

Jessup Manufacturing Company

Jessup Manufacturing Company manufactures adhesive coated and laminated materials and photoluminescent films and sheets. The products are used across various industries as parts, site safety equipment, and graphics. GloBrite and GloBrite exit signs are brands in the photoluminescent films sector

GLOTECH

GLOTECH is a manufacturer and supplier of photoluminescent powder pigments. The products are manufactured using self-emitting light technology and are used across industries, such as safety, tourism, military, construction, sports, advertising, and maritime industries. Photoluminescent powder pigments, vinyl, paint, and masterbatch are some of the products offered by the company.

Glowway

Glowway is a manufacturer and provider of innovative safety enhancing solutions. It develops photoluminescent pathways for exits in emergency situations and/or electrical outages. Photoluminescent antislip stair nosings, glass tiles, guiding tiles, accessibility products, and warning tiles are some of the products available.

Soluciones Luminiscentes

Soluciones Luminiscentes is a manufacturer of paints, inks, and photoluminescent products. Their main product categories include professional paints and safety products for professionals. Luminiscent PVC, vinyl, and pigments are a few of a large variety of products offered by the company.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

