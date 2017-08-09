

Octopus VCT 4 plc



9 August 2017



Result of General Meeting



At the General Meeting of the Company held today, the resolution contained in the Notice of Meeting was duly passed.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663



