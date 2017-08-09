09.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) This was the second year in a row where Andritz had to lower its top-line outlook to negative after an initially hopeful start into the year. In 2Q 17, hydro, but also Metals profitability excluding one-offs was very disappointing, and management's target to keep EBITA profitability at level with last year's 7.4% excluding an about EUR 25 mn one-off from the divestment of a Schuler Technical Centre in Tianjin seems rather ambitious and dependent on project completions and related provision adjustments at year-end. We...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...