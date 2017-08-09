

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a significant decline. Investors exited riskier investments in favor of safe havens as tensions between North Korea and the United States have escalated.



President Donald Trump told reporters that further threats from North Korea would be 'met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.'



North Korea seemed unfazed by the President's bluster, however, as state media carried a statement indicating the communist nation is 'carefully examining' a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.48 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,027.15. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.54 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.42 percent.



The financial stocks were under heavy pressure. Credit Suisse weakened by 3.0 percent, Julius Baer surrendered 2.5 percent and UBS fell 1.5 percent. Swiss Life dropped 2.5 percent and Bâloise lost 1.8 percent. Swiss Re decreased 1.5 percent and Zurich Insurance forfeited 1.4 percent.



Cyclical stocks were also hard hit. Dufry dropped 2.9 percent, Swatch fell 2.8 percent, Clariant slid 2.1 percent ABB lost 1.8 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis lost 1.8 percent and Roche slipped 0.9 percent. Nestlé finished lower by 1.3 percent.



