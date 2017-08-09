SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Emtrain, Inc., a rapidly growing online workplace platform and education company, has closed a financing transaction with Decathlon Capital Partners that will enable the business to further develop its technology-based compliance solutions and expand its client service capabilities to meet demand.

Unlike traditional offerings, Emtrain's modern technology-driven platform leverages advanced content, social engagement, data sharing and feedback mechanisms to help organizations educate their workforce and manage risk. As part of this suite, Emtrain also partners with leading industry experts to create solutions on a range of topics, including managing unconscious bias, preventing sexual harassment, code of conduct, anti-bribery, and a library of other workplace ethics concerns.

"Companies need highly flexible and engaging workplace training that takes full advantage of modern technology," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey. "The financing provided by Decathlon Capital Partners will allow Emtrain's cutting-edge platform to help more companies create healthier more productive organizations.

"Emtrain turns the old-school world of mandated compliance training on its head, and we're excited to be helping the company with its expansion plans," added Decathlon Capital partner John Borchers. "Our non-dilutive financing solution delivers the capital Emtrain needs to further enhance its platform and continue its considerable growth rate. We're looking forward to working with Janine and her team going forward."

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

About Emtrain, Inc.

Emtrain helps organizations through online workplace and compliance education and analytics. The company partners with leading industry experts on workplace and compliance topics including managing unconscious bias, preventing sexual harassment, mission, values and ethics topics to influence behavior and create a high performing work culture. Through its integrated, award-winning learning platform, Emtrain delivers micro-learning, interactive courses and programs, reporting on feedback and analytics. Its client implementation and support teams consistently earn five star reviews. For more information, go to www.emtrain.com.

