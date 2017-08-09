Global and China Automotive Lighting Market 2016-2020

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2016-2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global automotive lighting market was worth about USD27.5 billion in 2016, a year-on-year growth of 9.6%, and is predicted to reach USD30.2 billion in 2017, a 9.8% rise from a year ago.

Such a rapid growth is primarily attributed to the expedited market entry of LED headlamps, particularly in the Chinese market, and a blowout in additional functions like ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam) and AFS (Adaptive Front-Lighting System). ADB works only on LED headlamp whose small size is conducive to a more flexible design of vehicle appearance and lower energy consumption. Moreover, continued price decline allows LED to enjoy a higher price/performance ratio than HID, boosting the share of LED headlamp which is projected to jump from 7% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 and up to 30% in 2025.

Koito, the world's No. 1 automotive lighting company, recorded a faster growth rate (as high as 14.4%) in 2016. The company's revenue in China was RMB13.5 billion in FY2017, representing a 17.4% rise over the previous year, while operating profit, dragged down by yen appreciation, increased by just 4.1% to RMB820 million. Having achieved double-digit growth in China for several years in a row, Koito almost monopolizes the Chinese LED headlamp market, whatever JV-brand market or local-brand market. Valeo, after taking over the control of Ichikoh Industries via a more than 50% stake acquisition, reshaped the latter and boosted its performance with the revenue for FY2017 climbing by 24% and operating profit nearly doubling. Despite its surpassing over Hella and Automotive Lighting to be the world's second largest automotive lighting company, Valeo still earned less than half what Koito makes. With the number of employees going up from 5,700 to 7,500, ZKW gave an excellent performance, snatching many orders from Automotive Lighting and raising its revenue by 25%. Dalian plant performed exceptionally well.

Automotive lighting industry is highly concentrated with top5 players holding a combined 75% market share which is still on the rise, largely because of higher threshold for small companies as the prices are higher and the systems become increasingly complicated.

The Chinese automotive lighting market was USD6.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD7.5 billion in 2017 and USD9.6 billion in 2020. Car sales saw the highest growth rate in 2016 in China; both JV and local Chinese brands underline car appearance and LED can help add flexibility to appearance design and enhance the sense of technology, more LED headlamps are used. However, most of orders went to Koito.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Headlamp Design

Headlamp Manufacturing Process

Tail Lamp Manufacturing Process

Headlamp Design

New-generation LED Headlamp of Mercedes-Benz

CTS Headlamp Design of Cadillac

Headlamp Design of Audi and BMW

Headlamp Design of Honda and LEXUS

2. Laser/OLED/AFS/ADB/Night Vision System

Laser Headlamp of BMW

Laser Headlamp of Audi Sport Quattro

Laser Headlamp of Audi R8 LMX

OLED Tail Lamp

OLED Tail Lamp of Audi

Penetration Rate of AFS/ADB, 2015-2020

AFS Profile and System Structure

AFS ECU

AFS Working Principle

LED PIXELATED AFS Developed by OSRAM

HBA (high beam assist)/ Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

HBA (high beam assist) Must Be with LED Headlamp

HBA (high beam assist) Image Sensor

Gentex Smart Beam Overview

HW-Architecture of SmartBeam

Night Vision Overview

FLIR PathfindIR and Lens

Night Vision Static

BMW Night Vision

Night Vision Trend

FIR Camera Market Volume and ASP, 2012-2020E

Introduction to FLIR

3. Automotive Lighting Market and Industry

Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, 2010-2020E

Automotive Lighting Market by Position, 2016

Global Headlamp Shipments by Technology, 2013-2025E

Automotive Taillamp Source by Technology, 2013-2030E

Revenue of World's Major Automotive Lighting Vendors, 2013-2016

Market Share of World's Major Headlamp Manufacturers (by Shipment), 2016

Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Toyota and Honda, 2016

Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Renault-Nissan and GM, 2016

Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Ford and GM, 2016

Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Hyundai, 2016

Automotive Lighting Market Size in China , 2010-2020E

, 2010-2020E Market Share of Major Automotive Lamp Manufacturers in China

Supply Relationship between Chinese Automotive Lamp Manufacturers and Carmakers

4. Automotive Lighting Companies

Revenue and Operating Margin of Koito, FY2006-FY2018

Revenue and Operating Income of Koito by Region, FY2015-FY2017

Koito's Technology Development Direction: Laser and OLED

Development Course of Koito's LED Headlamp

Koito's LED ARRAY/ADB

Koito's LED Headlamp and Tail Lamp

Introduction to Koito's Subsidiaries in China

Organization Structure of Hella

Profile of Hella

Hella's Revenue by Region

Hella's Product Lines

Development Course of Hella's Headlamp

Hella Static Bend Light/Cornering Light

Hella Headlamps Modules

Hella Adaptive Frontlighting System (AFS)

Hella Camera -based Lighting Systems

-based Lighting Systems Hella VCOL/ACOL

Hella Matrix Headlamps

Hella Matrix LED

Hella's Automotive Lighting Subsidiaries in China

Developments of Hella in China

Revenue and Shipment of Automotive Lighting, 2009-2015

Car Models with Automotive Lighting's Lamps

Automotive Lighting's Subsidiaries in China

Revenue and Operating Income of Stanley Electric, FY2006-FY2018

Stanley Electric's Revenue by Region, FY2008-FY2015

Stanley Electric's Subsidiaries in China

Profile of ZKW

Revenue and Workforce of ZKW, 2010-2017

Revenue and Gross Margin of Valeo, 2005-2016

Valeo's Revenue from Visibility Systems by Region

Automotive Lighting Partners of Valeo

Valeo's Roadmap

Valeo's Beamatic Premium

Application of Valeo's Beamatic Premium

Functions of Valeo's Beamatic Premium

Valeo's AFS Adaptive Front Lighting

Valeo's LED Headlamp

LED Headlamp Clients of Valeo

Valeo's Automotive Lighting Companies in China

Revenue and Operating Margin of Ichikoh, FY2006-FY2018

Technology Direction of Ichikoh

Ichikoh's Revenue by Region

Car Models with Ichikoh's Products

Ichikoh's Adaptive Driving Beam

Ichikoh's Camera Monitor System

Ichikoh's Communication Lighting

Revenue and Operating Margin of SL Lighting, 2008-2018

SL Lighting's Revenue by Business, 2010-2017

SL Lighting's Revenue by Region, 2014-2016

SL Lighting's Subsidiaries in China

Profile of Varroc

Varroc's Lamps

Revenue, Profits, Assets and Liabilities of Varroc TYC Auto Lamps, 2011-2016

Profile of TYC

Revenue and Operating Margin of TYC, 2005-2017

Global Presence of TYC

Revenue and Operating Margin of DEPO, 2006-2017

Monthly Revenue of DEPO, May 2015-May 2017

Output and Sales Volume of DEPO, 2009-2016

Global Presence of DEPO

DEPO's Base in Taiwan

DEPO's Base in Mainland China

Revenue and Operating Margin of Ta Yih Industrial, 2004-2017

Main Clients of Ta Yih Industrial

Revenue and Operating Margin of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2007-2017

Client Structure of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2007-2014

Jiangsu Tongming Vehicle Lamps

Nanning Liaowang Automobile Lamp

Laster Tech

Global Presence of Laster Tech

Revenue and Gross Margin of Laster Tech, 2008-2016

Car Models with Laster Tech's Products

Main Clients of Laster Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4tr7r/global_and_china

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716