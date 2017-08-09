Global and China Automotive Lighting Market 2016-2020

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2016-2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global automotive lighting market was worth about USD27.5 billion in 2016, a year-on-year growth of 9.6%, and is predicted to reach USD30.2 billion in 2017, a 9.8% rise from a year ago.
Such a rapid growth is primarily attributed to the expedited market entry of LED headlamps, particularly in the Chinese market, and a blowout in additional functions like ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam) and AFS (Adaptive Front-Lighting System). ADB works only on LED headlamp whose small size is conducive to a more flexible design of vehicle appearance and lower energy consumption. Moreover, continued price decline allows LED to enjoy a higher price/performance ratio than HID, boosting the share of LED headlamp which is projected to jump from 7% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 and up to 30% in 2025.
Koito, the world's No. 1 automotive lighting company, recorded a faster growth rate (as high as 14.4%) in 2016. The company's revenue in China was RMB13.5 billion in FY2017, representing a 17.4% rise over the previous year, while operating profit, dragged down by yen appreciation, increased by just 4.1% to RMB820 million. Having achieved double-digit growth in China for several years in a row, Koito almost monopolizes the Chinese LED headlamp market, whatever JV-brand market or local-brand market. Valeo, after taking over the control of Ichikoh Industries via a more than 50% stake acquisition, reshaped the latter and boosted its performance with the revenue for FY2017 climbing by 24% and operating profit nearly doubling. Despite its surpassing over Hella and Automotive Lighting to be the world's second largest automotive lighting company, Valeo still earned less than half what Koito makes. With the number of employees going up from 5,700 to 7,500, ZKW gave an excellent performance, snatching many orders from Automotive Lighting and raising its revenue by 25%. Dalian plant performed exceptionally well.
Automotive lighting industry is highly concentrated with top5 players holding a combined 75% market share which is still on the rise, largely because of higher threshold for small companies as the prices are higher and the systems become increasingly complicated.
The Chinese automotive lighting market was USD6.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD7.5 billion in 2017 and USD9.6 billion in 2020. Car sales saw the highest growth rate in 2016 in China; both JV and local Chinese brands underline car appearance and LED can help add flexibility to appearance design and enhance the sense of technology, more LED headlamps are used. However, most of orders went to Koito.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Headlamp Design
- Headlamp Manufacturing Process
- Tail Lamp Manufacturing Process
- Headlamp Design
- New-generation LED Headlamp of Mercedes-Benz
- CTS Headlamp Design of Cadillac
- Headlamp Design of Audi and BMW
- Headlamp Design of Honda and LEXUS
2. Laser/OLED/AFS/ADB/Night Vision System
- Laser Headlamp of BMW
- Laser Headlamp of Audi Sport Quattro
- Laser Headlamp of Audi R8 LMX
- OLED Tail Lamp
- OLED Tail Lamp of Audi
- Penetration Rate of AFS/ADB, 2015-2020
- AFS Profile and System Structure
- AFS ECU
- AFS Working Principle
- LED PIXELATED AFS Developed by OSRAM
- HBA (high beam assist)/ Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)
- HBA (high beam assist) Must Be with LED Headlamp
- HBA (high beam assist) Image Sensor
- Gentex Smart Beam Overview
- HW-Architecture of SmartBeam
- Night Vision Overview
- FLIR PathfindIR and Lens
- Night Vision Static
- BMW Night Vision
- Night Vision Trend
- FIR Camera Market Volume and ASP, 2012-2020E
- Introduction to FLIR
3. Automotive Lighting Market and Industry
- Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, 2010-2020E
- Automotive Lighting Market by Position, 2016
- Global Headlamp Shipments by Technology, 2013-2025E
- Automotive Taillamp Source by Technology, 2013-2030E
- Revenue of World's Major Automotive Lighting Vendors, 2013-2016
- Market Share of World's Major Headlamp Manufacturers (by Shipment), 2016
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Toyota and Honda, 2016
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Renault-Nissan and GM, 2016
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Ford and GM, 2016
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Hyundai, 2016
- Automotive Lighting Market Size in China, 2010-2020E
- Market Share of Major Automotive Lamp Manufacturers in China
- Supply Relationship between Chinese Automotive Lamp Manufacturers and Carmakers
4. Automotive Lighting Companies
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Koito, FY2006-FY2018
- Revenue and Operating Income of Koito by Region, FY2015-FY2017
- Koito's Technology Development Direction: Laser and OLED
- Development Course of Koito's LED Headlamp
- Koito's LED ARRAY/ADB
- Koito's LED Headlamp and Tail Lamp
- Introduction to Koito's Subsidiaries in China
- Organization Structure of Hella
- Profile of Hella
- Hella's Revenue by Region
- Hella's Product Lines
- Development Course of Hella's Headlamp
- Hella Static Bend Light/Cornering Light
- Hella Headlamps Modules
- Hella Adaptive Frontlighting System (AFS)
- Hella Camera-based Lighting Systems
- Hella VCOL/ACOL
- Hella Matrix Headlamps
- Hella Matrix LED
- Hella's Automotive Lighting Subsidiaries in China
- Developments of Hella in China
- Revenue and Shipment of Automotive Lighting, 2009-2015
- Car Models with Automotive Lighting's Lamps
- Automotive Lighting's Subsidiaries in China
- Revenue and Operating Income of Stanley Electric, FY2006-FY2018
- Stanley Electric's Revenue by Region, FY2008-FY2015
- Stanley Electric's Subsidiaries in China
- Profile of ZKW
- Revenue and Workforce of ZKW, 2010-2017
- Revenue and Gross Margin of Valeo, 2005-2016
- Valeo's Revenue from Visibility Systems by Region
- Automotive Lighting Partners of Valeo
- Valeo's Roadmap
- Valeo's Beamatic Premium
- Application of Valeo's Beamatic Premium
- Functions of Valeo's Beamatic Premium
- Valeo's AFS Adaptive Front Lighting
- Valeo's LED Headlamp
- LED Headlamp Clients of Valeo
- Valeo's Automotive Lighting Companies in China
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Ichikoh, FY2006-FY2018
- Technology Direction of Ichikoh
- Ichikoh's Revenue by Region
- Car Models with Ichikoh's Products
- Ichikoh's Adaptive Driving Beam
- Ichikoh's Camera Monitor System
- Ichikoh's Communication Lighting
- Revenue and Operating Margin of SL Lighting, 2008-2018
- SL Lighting's Revenue by Business, 2010-2017
- SL Lighting's Revenue by Region, 2014-2016
- SL Lighting's Subsidiaries in China
- Profile of Varroc
- Varroc's Lamps
- Revenue, Profits, Assets and Liabilities of Varroc TYC Auto Lamps, 2011-2016
- Profile of TYC
- Revenue and Operating Margin of TYC, 2005-2017
- Global Presence of TYC
- Revenue and Operating Margin of DEPO, 2006-2017
- Monthly Revenue of DEPO, May 2015-May 2017
- Output and Sales Volume of DEPO, 2009-2016
- Global Presence of DEPO
- DEPO's Base in Taiwan
- DEPO's Base in Mainland China
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Ta Yih Industrial, 2004-2017
- Main Clients of Ta Yih Industrial
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2007-2017
- Client Structure of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2007-2014
- Jiangsu Tongming Vehicle Lamps
- Nanning Liaowang Automobile Lamp
- Laster Tech
- Global Presence of Laster Tech
- Revenue and Gross Margin of Laster Tech, 2008-2016
- Car Models with Laster Tech's Products
- Main Clients of Laster Tech
