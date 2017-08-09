Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.7% by 2021: Growing Trend of Powering EV Charging Stations Through Renewable Energy

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global electric vehicle charger market to grow at a CAGR of 43.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is powering EV charging stations through renewable energy. The use of renewable energy to power EV charging stations for reducing the demand for electricity from power grids has been in the talks for many years. Charging stations powered by solar panels is one such trend in the industry. The decreasing price of solar panels and their easy installations on business buildings and shopping malls are driving this trend in the market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is government incentives and subsidies for EV charger infrastructure developments. Charging locations are categorized as home and on-road based on their location and as private and public based on infrastructure providers. OEMs offer home-based charging solutions with EV purchases; however, the challenge remains with the availability of on-road private and public charging facilities. According to studies, consumers in regions with poor availability of on-road charging infrastructure do not prefer to opt for EVs even when they have home-based charging solutions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent approval rules for establishment of a charger unit. A service provider that intends to install a charging station must gain approval from local governments in terms of regulatory mandates, plot owners in case of the installation is on a private property, utility providers for the energy transfer, and importantly energy providers for the large amount of energy needed in these stations without interruptions. Creating a complete business structure for the establishment of charger stations is complex as many stages are involved in the value chain.

Key Vendors

AeroVironment

ChargePoint

Evatran

Leviton

Other Prominent Vendors

ABB

Addnergie

Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Efacec

EV-Box

Gill Industries

Mojo Mobility

Momentum Dynamics corporation

POD Point

Signet Electronic Systems

WiTricity

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by types of charger



PART 07: Market segmentation by end users



PART 08: Geographic segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqqc9f/global_electric

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716