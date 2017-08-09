

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an unexpected move, Senator Luther Strange, R-Ala., received an endorsement from President Donald Trump in his bid for a full-term in the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



'Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.



The endorsement from Trump came as a surprise, with Politico noting sitting presidents rarely weigh in for party primaries.



Strange is set to face a crowded field in the Republican primary scheduled for August 15th. A run-off election is set for September 26th if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.



Responding to Trump's endorsement, Strange tweeted, 'Mr. President, what an honor. Thank you so much for your support and confidence. Proud to work with you to MAGA ALsen.'



However, the endorsement drew some criticism from Congressman Mo Brooks, R-Ala., who is also running for the Republican nomination.



Brooks suggested in a statement that Trump was misled into endorsing Strange by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and 'the Swamp.'



'While Mitch McConnell and the Swamp managed to mislead the President last night, I still support the America First Agenda, and all the polls show we have momentum,' Brooks said. 'We believe our message will win out over the Swamp and Lyin' Luther.'



He added, 'We continue the fight for America's future. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Forward we march.'



The Republican nominee is likely to win the Senate race in deep-red Alabama, which Trump won by nearly 28 points in last year's presidential election.



