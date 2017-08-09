sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.08.2017 | 20:01
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

Global Thermoelectric Generator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2021 - Automation of Industries is Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thermoelectric Generator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global thermoelectric generator market to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Thermoelectric Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is automation of industries. Automation of industries is gaining momentum as computers and machines are being adopted for effective and efficient control systems. To maintain optimum productivity, the cost of operations, quality of the product, and safety, industries are forced to adopt automation to maintain its competitiveness in the market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is applicability in harsh environments. Thermoelectric generators are more suitable to harsh environmental conditions such as in offshore oil and gas pipelines and space probes where battery operated systems cannot withstand harsh conditions, resulting in a lesser lifespan of electric components. However, energy harvesters like thermoelectric generators have the upper hand due to their small dimension, longer lifespan, and no system maintenance and replacement. These factors facilitate the easy and non-invasive application of TEGs.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low conversion efficiency. TEGs convert waste heat into electrical energy. However, as per the University of the Pacific, TEGs have an efficiency of only 4%. Efficiency measurement holds a significant importance in the deployment of thermoelectric generators as well as for research in thermoelectric materials. The efficiency calculation cannot be done directly as all the parameters of materials are temperature dependent. A TEG will operate efficiently only if the supply of electrical current to the device is equal to the electrical resistance of a device.

Key Vendors

  • Alphabet Energy
  • Ferrotec Corporation
  • Gentherm Global Power Technologies (GPT)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Hi-Z Technology
  • Hotblock Onboard
  • KELK
  • LAIRD
  • Marvel Thermoelectrics
  • Matrix Industries
  • O-Flexx Technologies
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Overview of thermoelectrics

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmrbhz/global

