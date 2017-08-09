Global Thermoelectric Generator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2021 - Automation of Industries is Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thermoelectric Generator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global thermoelectric generator market to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Thermoelectric Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is automation of industries. Automation of industries is gaining momentum as computers and machines are being adopted for effective and efficient control systems. To maintain optimum productivity, the cost of operations, quality of the product, and safety, industries are forced to adopt automation to maintain its competitiveness in the market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is applicability in harsh environments. Thermoelectric generators are more suitable to harsh environmental conditions such as in offshore oil and gas pipelines and space probes where battery operated systems cannot withstand harsh conditions, resulting in a lesser lifespan of electric components. However, energy harvesters like thermoelectric generators have the upper hand due to their small dimension, longer lifespan, and no system maintenance and replacement. These factors facilitate the easy and non-invasive application of TEGs.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low conversion efficiency. TEGs convert waste heat into electrical energy. However, as per the University of the Pacific, TEGs have an efficiency of only 4%. Efficiency measurement holds a significant importance in the deployment of thermoelectric generators as well as for research in thermoelectric materials. The efficiency calculation cannot be done directly as all the parameters of materials are temperature dependent. A TEG will operate efficiently only if the supply of electrical current to the device is equal to the electrical resistance of a device.



Key Vendors

Alphabet Energy

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power Technologies (GPT)

Other Prominent Vendors



Hi-Z Technology

Hotblock Onboard

KELK

LAIRD

Marvel Thermoelectrics

Matrix Industries

O-Flexx Technologies

Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Overview of thermoelectrics



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmrbhz/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716