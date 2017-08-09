The global video game streaming services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global video game streaming services market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on revenue generation, which includes indirect and direct revenue.

One of the major factors driving the market is the growth of eSports events. The International Dota 2 Championship is one of the richest eSports tournaments in the world. Facebook partnered with ESL to bring live-streamed video game tournaments to their social network in May 2017. The increasing Internet speed is driving the adoption of video game streaming solutions, especially in the urban areas of the world. However, 4K video streaming, which requires a high-speed Internet connection, is still a major challenge for many broadcasters and viewers across the world.

Technavio's ICT research analysts categorize the global video game streaming services market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest video game streaming services market

"The video game streaming services market in the Americas is mainly driven by the increasing number of viewers in the US. YouTube Gaming and Twitch are the major players in the video game streaming services market in the Americas. Brazil will emerge as a major player in the video game streaming services market in the Americas in the next five years," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Another major player in the Americas is Argentina. There are many game development studios around Argentina that generate a huge revenue. Cities such as Buenos Aires have a huge collection of game communities, which will also fuel the growth of the video game streaming services market in the Americas.

Video game streaming services market in EMEA

"The video game streaming services market in EMEA is led by European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The contribution of the gaming companies based in Germany, such as Bigpoint Games, Gameforge, and Wooga, has led to an increase in the growth of the online gaming and mobile gaming industries in the country. Germany has a huge gaming community, owing to the trade events that happen in the country such as Gamescom and Casual Connect Europe," adds Ishmeet.

In France, many initiatives were taken to promote the growth of the video game streaming services market. Some of such initiatives are La French Tech, Cap Digital, and Imaginove. These initiatives, along with the highly developed intellectual property law of the country, have led to an increase in the development of the gaming industry, especially the growth of the start-up gaming companies in France.

Video game streaming services market in APAC

The video game streaming services market in APAC is led by China and Japan. There are increasing investments in the video game streaming services market in China. As a result, there are many domestic companies in China, which provide services that are similar to the services offered by Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

Apart from China and Japan, countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines are expected to drive the video game streaming services market in APAC during the forecast period. Some of the major gaming studios in Asia include Inzen Studio in Singapore, Touchten Games in Indonesia, Streamline Studios in Malaysia, Altitude Games in the Philippines, and Rolecule in India.

