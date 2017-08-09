South East Asia (SEA) Plastics Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South East Asia (SEA) Plastics Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Factors such as the growing demand from the end-user industries and many more, are driving this market. Government support for the plastic industry is expected to increase the demand in the future. On the other hand, the concern regarding the harmful effects of plastics on the environment and the over dependence on the import of raw materials & finished products could act as restraints for the plastics market in the country.



Market Segmentation



By Type:



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene

Polyurethanes

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other plastics

By Technology:



Blow Molding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

By Application:



Films & Sheets

Pipes & Fittings

Tarpaulin

Others

By End-user Industry:



Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture & Bedding Housewares

Packaging

Others



Some of the major plastic resin manufacturers in the region include:



BASF SE

DuPont

Chemrez Technologies

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

JG Summit Petrochemical Corporation

Solvay Chemicals Vietnam Ltd.

Toray Industries

Some of the major plastic product manufacturers in the region include:



Ampac Holdings

Bavico Ltd.

Binh Minh Plastics

Duy Tan Plastics Corporation

Indorama Ventures Packaging ( Myanmar ) Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles



Plastic Resin Manufacturers



AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

DuPont

JG summit Petrochemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Formosa)

NPC Alliance Corporation

Philippine Polypropylene Inc.

Philippine Resins Industries, Inc. (Tosoh Corporation)

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk

PT Sulfindo Adiusaha

Solvay Chemicals Vietnam Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Vietnam Oil & Gas Group

Vietnam Plastics Corporation

Plastic Product Manufacturers



Ampac Holdings, LLC

Bavico Ltd.

Binh Minh Plastic

Chan Thuan Thanh Plastic Mechanical & Trading Co. Ltd.

Cholon Plastic Co. Ltd.

City Long ( Cambodia ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Duy Tan Plastics Corporation

Hpi Resources Bhd [Harta Packaging Industries ( Cambodia ) Limited]

) Limited] Indorama Ventures Packaging ( Myanmar ) Limited

) Limited Kyowaseikan Co. Ltd.

Myanmar Pipes & Accessories Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Pipe Co., Ltd.)

Popular Plastic Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Shwe Mi Industrial Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vt29wc/south_east_asia





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716