South East Asia (SEA) Plastics Market 2017-2021

The "South East Asia (SEA) Plastics Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Factors such as the growing demand from the end-user industries and many more, are driving this market. Government support for the plastic industry is expected to increase the demand in the future. On the other hand, the concern regarding the harmful effects of plastics on the environment and the over dependence on the import of raw materials & finished products could act as restraints for the plastics market in the country.
Market Segmentation
By Type:
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polystyrene
- Polyurethanes
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other plastics
By Technology:
- Blow Molding
- Extrusion
- Injection Molding
- Others
By Application:
- Films & Sheets
- Pipes & Fittings
- Tarpaulin
- Others
By End-user Industry:
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Furniture & Bedding Housewares
- Packaging
- Others
Some of the major plastic resin manufacturers in the region include:
- BASF SE
- DuPont
- Chemrez Technologies
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- JG Summit Petrochemical Corporation
- Solvay Chemicals Vietnam Ltd.
- Toray Industries
Some of the major plastic product manufacturers in the region include:
- Ampac Holdings
- Bavico Ltd.
- Binh Minh Plastics
- Duy Tan Plastics Corporation
- Indorama Ventures Packaging (Myanmar) Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Analysis
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
Plastic Resin Manufacturers
- AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Chemrez Technologies, Inc.
- DuPont
- JG summit Petrochemical Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Formosa)
- NPC Alliance Corporation
- Philippine Polypropylene Inc.
- Philippine Resins Industries, Inc. (Tosoh Corporation)
- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
- PT Sulfindo Adiusaha
- Solvay Chemicals Vietnam Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Vietnam Oil & Gas Group
- Vietnam Plastics Corporation
Plastic Product Manufacturers
- Ampac Holdings, LLC
- Bavico Ltd.
- Binh Minh Plastic
- Chan Thuan Thanh Plastic Mechanical & Trading Co. Ltd.
- Cholon Plastic Co. Ltd.
- City Long (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.
- Duy Tan Plastics Corporation
- Hpi Resources Bhd [Harta Packaging Industries (Cambodia) Limited]
- Indorama Ventures Packaging (Myanmar) Limited
- Kyowaseikan Co. Ltd.
- Myanmar Pipes & Accessories Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Pipe Co., Ltd.)
- Popular Plastic Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- Shwe Mi Industrial Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vt29wc/south_east_asia
