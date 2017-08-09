Cloud 9 Infosystems Named 2017 US SMB Rising Star Central Region Partner of the Year

WARRENVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Cloud 9 Infosystems today announced it has been named 2017 US SMB Rising Star Central Region Partner of the Year by Microsoft's US Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) Group. The award recognizes the top New US SMB Partner in the Central Region decided by overall SMB YoY revenue growth of a partner new to the SMB partner program. Members of the US SMB Partner Program have shown dedication to arming the small business community with the right technology and services they need to be successful.

"Cloud 9 really excels at navigating their customers in digital transformation journey," said Brent Combest, General Manager of Microsoft Central Region SMB&D. "Whether the customers are looking to empower their employees, improve engagement with their customers, optimize their operations or transform their products, Cloud 9 has the expertise & experience in building a state of art, cost effective solution. With Cloud 9, our mutual customers in the manufacturing, health care financial services sectors within the mid-market can really harness the power of the Microsoft Cloud platform."

Cloud 9 Infosystems is a boutique technology consulting firm focused on midmarket enterprises. Cloud 9 Infosystems guides clients to get the most from cloud technologies by envisioning, architecting, developing, implementing and managing their cloud systems. Cloud 9 Infosystems' expertise is in building custom solutions that leverage public and private cloud paradigms to solve complex customer scenarios.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this coveted award. Thanks to our customers whose successes have made us worthy of this award," said Chetan Malavia, CEO & Founder of Cloud 9 Infosystems. "Clearly this is a reflection of confidence and trust our teams have earned with our customers over the years as their trusted advisor. It is result of dedication and commitment of our teams in driving digital transformation for our clients leveraging Microsoft Cloud."

Cloud 9 Infosystems along with winners in six other categories were recognized during the Microsoft US SMB Partner Award Reception in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2017.

The Microsoft Partner Network is designed to equip organizations that deliver products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources and support they need to provide their customers superior experience and outcomes. Microsoft's US SMB Partner Program designed for partners who have a proven track record of delivering Microsoft solutions to businesses in the U.S. small and medium business (SMB) segment and have committed to advancing their cloud business practice. As a member of the US SMB Partner Program, partners can further their Cloud growth by utilizing the benefits obtained through their program status.

About Cloud 9 Infosystems

Headquartered in Warrenville, IL has operations in US and India. Cloud 9 specializes in cloud infrastructure, data platform, business analytics, application development and ERP; the company has clients in US, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and India. Cloud 9 Infosystems is a Microsoft Gold Partner in Cloud Platform, Data Analytics and Application Development.. Cloud Azure SQLServer dataanalytics Powerbi SQl IOT Hybridcloud Bigdata MSEMS DynamicsNAV

About Microsoft

Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

