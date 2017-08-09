APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAHO) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws from March 12, 2015 through July 5, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tahoe shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Tahoe made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that consultation obligations relating to the permitting of the Escobal mining license were not met; that the Escobal mining license is subject to suspension; and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 5, 2017, Tahoe revealed that the Supreme Court of Guatemala issued a provisional decision suspending the Escobal mining license of its subsidiary Minera San Rafael, in connection with an action brought by CALAS against Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MEM"). CALAS alleges that MEM violated the Xinca Indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting the Escobal mining license. Following this news, Tahoe's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

