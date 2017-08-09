Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal web real-time communications (WebRTC) marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The rising number of webRTC-enabled devices drives market growth. Growing awareness of the numerous features of the technology, such as availability of efficient video and voice conferencing options from across the world (without downloading any specific software or plugin) also propels market growth. WebRTC is an open-source platform that is freely available to enterprises across the world. Thus, an increasing number of businesses use WebRTC to market their products and services. Browser, cellular phones, and UC help in accessing WebRTC solutions across the world.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global WebRTC market is highly competitive due to the presence of key competitors, such as Avaya, AT&T, Dialogic, GENBAND, and TokBox, along with Google, Microsoft, Opera, and others. Increasing demand for high-quality video, voice, and data communication services, and the need for improved real-time communication among customers and businesses pose challenges to the vendors.

Sayani Roy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services, says, "The prominent vendors collaborate with other vendors and offer WebRTC solutions in their products. The vendors focus on improving customer satisfaction and offer WebRTC in the real-time communication services platforms. These offer a wide range of product portfolios and emphasize product differentiation and competitive pricing. An increase in the product extensions will intensify competition among the players in the global WebRTC market."

Top five WebRTC market vendors

Avaya

Avaya provides global solutions and technologies for customers, UC, and contact centers. It offers smart solutions for team engagement, customer experience management, and networking. The company offers its services to large corporations, midmarket, small enterprises, and government organizations. It ensures affordable and efficient communication channels for customers, teams, employees, and partners to address numerous business challenges.

AT&T

AT&T delivers advanced mobile services, high-speed Internet, next-generation TV, and other smart solutions for individuals and businesses. It is one among the global leaders in the telecommunications and media and technology industries. The company provides solutions to the finance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and government sectors.

Dialogic

Dialogic helps service providers, enterprises, and application developers to build and deploy Web RTC on agile networks. The company is one among the leading providers of cloud-optimized real-time multimedia processing solutions, network infrastructure solutions, and customizable applications. The company offers application development and delivery, rich multimedia applications, seamless connectivity, professional services, and support.

GENBAND

GENBAND provides network and cloud-based real-time communications software solutions and services. The company provides solutions to service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, developers and system integrators for rapid communication in virtual environments. GENBAND offers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications such as voice, video, messaging, and chat through Kandy communications Platform as a service (PaaS). Real-time communications offered by the company help the customers connect with each other.

TokBox

TokBox develops and operates OpenTok, a cloud platform that adds video, voice, and messaging to the websites and mobile apps. The OpenTok platform is customizable and flexible and offers video, audio, and networking technology WebRTC. The product portfolio includes a wide range of platforms like video, voice, messaging, screen sharing, multi-party, text chat, SIP interconnect, and firewall traversal. It offers interactive broadcast, telehealth, financial services, and interaction broadcast solutions.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

